Northbound I-294 reopens after closing for multivehicle crash
Northbound I-294 is now open after a multivehicle accident closed the tollway between Touhy Avenue and Oakton Street for several hours this morning, Sigalert is reporting.
Both northbound and southbound drivers should still expect significant delays near the crash site.
