Man shot by Chicago police after kidnapping in Elgin identified

Luis E. Vasquez, 42, of Chicago, was fatally shot by police Monday in Chicago. He was suspected of carjacking and kidnapping two people in Elgin and police were alerted after they escaped. Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

A man suspected of kidnapping two people in Elgin, who later was shot in a confrontation with Chicago police, was identified today by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Luis E. Vasquez, 42, of the 400 block of West 45th Street in Chicago, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy results Tuesday. Vasquez was fatally shot Monday morning in an apartment in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue in Chicago, where officers had gone after the kidnapping report, Chicago police said.

An off-duty police officer saw a man and a woman handcuffed together and running down the street at 6:45 a.m., so he pulled over and spoke with the victims, who said they had been kidnapped, police said.

The off-duty officer called police and officers went to the apartment to look for the offender and any other victims, police said. There was an armed confrontation in the apartment and an officer shot Vasquez, who was pronounced dead at 7:51 a.m. at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The man's weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man and woman who were handcuffed were kidnapped at around midnight Sunday on the 100 block of N. Porter Street in Elgin, Elgin police reported. The two were known to the kidnapper and the kidnapping did not appear to be random, police said.

Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton and Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said both departments were actively working on the investigation and no further information is available.

Vasquez had multiple birth dates listed and Chicago police records indicated he was 41, Rocco said.