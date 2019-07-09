Learn how to save on utilities at Hanover Park CUB clinic

State Rep. Michelle Mussman is partnering with Citizens Utility Board to host a clinic in Hanover Park on Aug. 2 to help residents save money on their utility bills.

"CUB is a tremendous organization that helps people save money by finding ways to lower the cost of their utilities," Mussman, a Democrat from Schaumburg, said in an announcement of the event. "They will sit down with individuals and comb through bills in order to find unnecessary fees and other ways to help people pay less. Best of all, this clinic is going to be free to the public."

CUB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan consumer protection organization whose mission is to represent the residential utility customers of Illinois. The clinic will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Greenbrook Tangelwood, 1211 Catalina Drive in Hanover Park.