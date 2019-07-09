Hoffman Estates officials open to mystery manufacturer, tax incentive

A facility proposed as the new North American headquarters of a company that's been in business for more than 200 years is planned just east of the Fountain Crossings retail center in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates trustees Monday said they'd be interested in hearing more about the latest proposal for a manufacturing headquarters northeast of the improved I-90 tollway interchange at Barrington Road.

The pitch by Chicago-based CA Industrial LLC is to build a 201,680-square-foot office and manufacturing building that would become the new North American headquarters of its client and tenant -- an unnamed, publicly traded company that's more than 200 years old and has a presence in at least 33 countries.

However, Jim McGill of CA Industrial told trustees that there were other sites still in the running in Lake County and southeast Wisconsin.

He added that the company hopes to sign an agreement in the early autumn and begin building next spring.

The village board's courtesy review of the proposal and its request for a Cook County Class 6B property tax incentive preceded any formal review by village planners and thus came without any guarantees of future approval.

Not even Hoffman Estates officials yet know the identity of the manufacturing company and are dealing exclusively with its hired representatives at CA Industrial.

The 15-acre site lies just east of the existing Fountain Crossings retail center on South Barrington Road and north of the vacant lot on which Meijer has long considered building a store.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

McGill said he's still looking into whether any existing private agreements require Meijer's consent to build this development in the Fountain Crossings subdivision it established.

Though the zoning would need to be changed to build such a manufacturing facility, the site was zoned for manufacturing before Fountain Crossings was approved.

South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie, who attended Monday's meeting, said she didn't obtain enough information to have an opinion of the development that will closely border her own village -- including what the company makes.

In June, village board members recommended Cook County's approval of a Class 6B incentive for a proposed four-building Hoffman Technology Park on 53 acres just east of the newly pitched project along Lakewood Boulevard.

And flanking the Bell Works redevelopment of the former AT&T campus to the south of the planned technology park are the new Trumpf Inc. Smart Factory and construction of Elgin-based Bystronic Inc.'s future headquarters.