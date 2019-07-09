Alligator spotted in Chicago park lagoon

Authorities on Tuesday were attempting to rescue a small alligator in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon.

Several witnesses said they saw the creature about 4 p.m. as it surfaced from the water. One of the onlookers pointed from the shore and said, "Look, did you see it?"

Chicago police said in a news conference that an alligator, about 4 or 5 feet long, was inside the lagoon. Police said the reptile would be trapped tonight and then relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation.

