Alligator spotted in Chicago park lagoon
Authorities on Tuesday were attempting to rescue a small alligator in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon.
Several witnesses said they saw the creature about 4 p.m. as it surfaced from the water. One of the onlookers pointed from the shore and said, "Look, did you see it?"
Chicago police said in a news conference that an alligator, about 4 or 5 feet long, was inside the lagoon. Police said the reptile would be trapped tonight and then relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation.
For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.