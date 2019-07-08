Small plane crashes on I-88 in Kane County, clips a truck
A small plane crashed on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville and clipped a truck during its landing Monday, police said.
The small, fixed-wing plane was en route from Waukegan to Aurora when the pilot reported engine trouble, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of the tollway near Watson Road about 4 p.m., police said.
While the plane was landing, it clipped a gray GMC Canyon before it landed in the grass median, police said.
The pilot was taken by the Kaneville Fire Department to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck wasn't injured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.
One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.
The crash investigation continues. Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.