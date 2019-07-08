Kane County

Small plane crashes on I-88 in Kane County, clips a truck

  • Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a small plane crash Monday on I-88 near Kaneville.

  • Illinois State Police troopers investigate the scene where a small plane crashed Monday afternoon on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville.

  • Westbound traffic on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville was reduced to one lane, causing backups, after a small plane crash on the tollway around 4 p.m. Monday.

  • A small plane crashed Monday afternoon on I-88 near Kaneville.

  • One lane of westbound traffic on I-88 was blocked after a small plane crashed along the tollway near Kaneville.

By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent

A small plane crashed on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville and clipped a truck during its landing Monday, police said.

The small, fixed-wing plane was en route from Waukegan to Aurora when the pilot reported engine trouble, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The pilot attempted an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of the tollway near Watson Road about 4 p.m., police said.

While the plane was landing, it clipped a gray GMC Canyon before it landed in the grass median, police said.

The pilot was taken by the Kaneville Fire Department to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck wasn't injured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.

The crash investigation continues. Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

