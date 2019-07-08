Gilmer Road closing for railroad crossing work

The Canadian National Railroad will close the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway railroad crossing on Gilmer Road south of Midlothian Road from 6 a.m. Monday, July 22 until late afternoon Friday, July 26. The closure is necessary to improve ride quality at the existing railroad crossing, according to a news release. This project will include replacing the crossing surface, asphalt and concrete milling, repaving and striping. The detour route is: Midlothian Road to Route 83 to Diamond Lake Road. Local traffic will be allowed on Gilmer from Diamond Lake Road to the railroad crossing and on Gilmer from Midlothian Road to the railroad crossing. The railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic.