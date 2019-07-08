Coroner: Passenger who died in one-car Waukegan DUI crash from North Chicago

Authorities have identified the 22-year-old passenger who died Thursday night in a high-speed single-car crash in Waukegan as Javier Ocampo of North Chicago.

Ocampo died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Monday.

According to investigators, the crash was the result of excessive speed and alcohol. The car's driver, 22-year-old Rudi Orihuela of Highland Park, was charged with a DUI and reckless homicide in connection with the crash, which happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Bonnie Brook Lane and North Lewis Avenue in Waukegan, according to authorities.

Cooper said his office conducted a toxicology test on Ocampo and the results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Ocampo's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said.

Waukegan Police and the Coroner's Office continue to investigate the crash.