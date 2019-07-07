Woman airlifted after colliding with freight train

A woman was airlifted after her vehicle collided with a freight train in Wheatland Township Sunday, officials said.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash at Normantown and Wolf's Crossing roads shortly before 4 p.m. to find the woman pinned in the vehicle, according to Battalion Chief Dan Smith of the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews removed her from the vehicle and she was taken by helicopter in critical condition to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Smith said.

No update was available late Sunday.