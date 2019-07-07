NTSB investigating deadly crash involving Naperville pilot

Federal investigators are traveling to the downstate site of a plane crash Friday that left a Tennessee woman dead and two Naperville residents injured, an official said Sunday.

Raymond Jakubiak of Naperville was flying a Beech A36 single-engine aircraft from Nashville to the Chicago area when he began experiencing engine failure, according to Iroquois County Sheriff's Office. The plane caught fire after Jakubiak made an emergency landing in a wheat field near Chebanse, located about 10 miles south of Kankakee.

Passenger Dorothy Stockard, 84, of Hermitage, Tennessee, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Jakubiak and passenger Wrenne Jakubiak of Naperville were treated for injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The investigation will be performed by the National Transportation Safety Board and a report will be completed in about two weeks, according to agency spokesman Eric Weiss.