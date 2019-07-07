Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal July 4 crash

A Lake County man faces DUI and reckless homicide charges stemming from one-vehicle crash July 4 that killed his passenger, police said Sunday.

Rudi Orihuela, 22, of Highland Park, also faces traffic charges in connection with the crash, which occurred about 10:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Bonnie Brook Lane and North Lewis Avenue in Waukegan, authorities say.

According to Waukegan police, Orihuela was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion east on Bonnie Brook Lane at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and struck a tree.

His front set passenger, identified Sunday only as a man in his 20s, was taken from the scene to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Orihuela was treated for moderate injuries and released to police custody, authorities said. He later posted 10 percent of a $200,000 bail and was freed pending a July 23 court appearance.