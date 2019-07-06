Palatine resident played key roles at Arthur Andersen and in founding of Fiesta Bowl

Donald Dupont, a 40-year resident of Palatine and former worldwide director of personnel for Arthur Andersen & Co., died June 29 in his hometown of Dubuque, Iowa.

Dupont, 89, was best known for his work with Andersen and his role as one of the founders of the Fiesta Bowl while leading Andersen's Phoenix office.

After he retired from Andersen in 1990, he became active in Palatine. With the encouragement of his late wife, Janet, he joined the library board and playing a major role in the construction of the new main library, served as chairman of Vision in Progress, which worked to place a new community center in north Palatine. He was honored by the park district for his role in the creation of what became the Palatine Opportunity Center.

His wake is being held Monday and the funeral Tuesday in Dubuque. For the full story of Dupont's life, including his time as an undefeated Golden Gloves boxing champion while in school in Iowa and the role he played with the Fiesta Bowl, see his obituary in section 5.