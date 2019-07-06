News

Palatine Hometown Fest parade winds through downtown to Community Park

  • Madden Henning, 3, of Hoffman Estates covers his ears from the blaring sirens of the fire engines as his cousin, Vivian Henning, 3, of Palatine waves during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • Bella Fitch-Hayes tosses a football to her dad while awaiting the start of the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • The Palatine Hometown Fest Parade travels along Slade Street in downtown Palatine Saturday.

  • Leah Jasutis, 4, of Hickory Hills has her candy bag ready during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday. Her grandmother lives in Palatine.

  • Jeff Jacobsen tosses an inflatable ball while riding with Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • The Palatine Fire Department honor guard passes during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • The South Shore Drill Team performs during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • Eagles decorate the plow of the Complete Lawn and Snow Services truck during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • The Team Store of Palatine staff passes in a 1955 Cadillac during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

  • The South Shore Drill Team performs during the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

Palatine held its Hometown Fest Parade Saturday morning in downtown Palatine.

Entries from local organizations and businesses, local government officials, fire, police and other village groups all marched n various streets ending at Community Park where the Hometown Fest is being held.

The festival, sponsored by the Palatine Jaycees, will wrap up Sunday, running from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is free. For details, visit palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

