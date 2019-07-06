Palatine Hometown Fest parade winds through downtown to Community Park

Palatine held its Hometown Fest Parade Saturday morning in downtown Palatine.

Entries from local organizations and businesses, local government officials, fire, police and other village groups all marched n various streets ending at Community Park where the Hometown Fest is being held.

The festival, sponsored by the Palatine Jaycees, will wrap up Sunday, running from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is free. For details, visit palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.