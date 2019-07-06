Naperville pilot involved in fatal crash

A Naperville pilot made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in a wheat field near Chebanse, and his plane caught fire. A woman who answered the phone at the home of pilot Raymond Jakubiak on Saturday confirmed reports that Jakubiak extinguished the blaze, but declined further comment.

Passenger Dorothy Stockard, of Hermitage, Tennessee, died of her injuries. Jakubiak and passenger Wrenne Jakubiak of Naperville were treated for injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Jakubiak was flying a Beech A36 single-engine aircraft from Nashville to the Chicago area Friday afternoon when he began to experience engine trouble, according to Iroquois County Sheriff's Police. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. Chebanse is about 10 miles south of Kankakee.

The Associated Press contributed.