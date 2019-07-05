Cook County

Miscalculation leads to increased tax bills in Wheeling Township

  • Some homeowners in Wheeling Township did not receive the correct senior freeze discount due to a Cook County assessor's office error and have been seeking help through the township assessor's office in Arlington Heights.

      Some homeowners in Wheeling Township did not receive the correct senior freeze discount due to a Cook County assessor's office error and have been seeking help through the township assessor's office in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fritz Kaegi

    Fritz Kaegi

 
Jake Griffin
 
 

A "miscalculation" of the senior freeze property tax discount by the Cook County assessor's "mainframe" computer artificially inflated thousands of tax bills for low-income homeowners in Wheeling Township.

Scott Smith, a spokesman for Assessor Fritz Kaegi, said the problem was isolated mainly to Wheeling Township seniors getting the discount, but a "handful" of errors in other townships were discovered as well.

Kaegi's office is issuing certificates of error to the affected homeowners. These bills will replace the ones issued by the Cook County treasurer's office earlier this month.

Carol Steinike said her tax bill was about $2,000 more than expected when she opened up her mail recently.

"It was really a sticker shock," she said.

The senior freeze works by locking a home's assessed value so that even if it is reassessed at a higher value, the owner won't be taxed at the more expensive level. It is applied only to homeowners who are 65 and older whose annual household income does not exceed $65,000.

Wheeling Township Assessor Jerry Sadler said about 3,200 properties were reported to his office by Kaegi, but he's found at least another 100 homeowners who were affected by the mistake who were not on the list sent by the assessor.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I had one woman who was almost crying saying she was going to have to move because she couldn't afford the bill," Sadler said. "I told her it was going to be fine and that we were going to help her get it fixed."

Sadler is warning eligible seniors to carefully check their bills, especially those who pay the bills through escrow with their mortgage, "because those mortgage companies will just go ahead and pay the bill, and then it's going to be a whole ordeal fixing that."

The second installment of Cook County tax bills is due Aug. 1.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Bob Susnjara contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Why 7,600 property owners in suburban Cook County are getting tax refunds
Related Article
Why 7,600 property owners in suburban Cook County are getting tax refunds
 
How many collecting Illinois pensions have moved to other states, and how much did they take with them?
Related Article
How many collecting Illinois pensions have moved to other states, and how much did they take with them?
 
Property taxes stable for Northwest suburban Cook County homeowners
Related Article
Property taxes stable for Northwest suburban Cook County homeowners
 
Why Civic Federation is calling for changes to property tax appeal board
Related Article
Why Civic Federation is calling for changes to property tax appeal board
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 