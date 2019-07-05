Fireworks blamed for roof fire in Arlington Heights

Improper use of fireworks is being blamed for a roof fire that caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to a two-story home in Arlington Heights during the evening of the Fourth of July.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of South Mitchell Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from a roof there.

Though the investigation was not completely closed Friday, the preliminary report pointed to fireworks as the likely cause due to the presence of fireworks debris on the property, Arlington Heights Fire Chief Andrew Larson said.

The residents were not home at the time and are not believed responsible for the improper use of fireworks, Larson added.

The fire took just over an hour to declare the fire extinguished. It caused no interior damage to the home, Larson said.