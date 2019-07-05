Feder: Tribune's Scott Stantis finds himself drawn to other interests

After 10 years as full-time editorial cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis is taking a step back from the drawing board by shifting to freelance status.

Under the new arrangement, his work will continue to appear in the Tribune but less frequently than it does now.

Stantis said the voluntary cutback will allow him to pursue other interests and projects, including writing children's books, painting, and exploring animation.

Turning 60 earlier this year prompted his reassessment. "This milestone got me to thinking that, after a 40-plus year career, there are so many other things I want to try, and time is more and more precious," Stantis told me.

