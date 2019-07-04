Stabbings, shooting lead to stampede at Navy Pier

Armed violence marred the Fourth of July festivities Thursday evening at Navy Pier in Chicago. Associated Press/August 2016

Three people were stabbed and one person was shot during the Fourth of July celebrations at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Police said the stabbings stemmed from a fight. It's unclear what caused the initial dispute.

Another person was shot, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford.

Others were injured in a stampede inside Harry Caray's Tavern, Langford said.

Authorities did not provide any identifying information about any of the people who were hurt. Langford said that victims were transported to several area hospitals for treatment, though it's unclear how many people were transported, the nature or extent of their injuries or what condition they were in.

It's also unclear whether the person or people who stabbed and shot the victims were apprehended.