Red, white and blue as we celebrate the 4th
Red, white and blue are the colors of the day as residents across the region celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, festivals, cookouts and, if the weather holds tonight, fireworks.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.