Red, white and blue as we celebrate the 4th

      Julia Wakikata of the Rolling Meadows High School Marching Band carries her flag during the Arlington Heights Fourth of July parade. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Lily Warren, 14, of Elgin, shows off her patriotic spirit by using sticker stars as she watches the city's Fourth of July parade. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Em Ramangkoun of Elgin's American Legion Post 57 marches in the city's Fourth of July parade. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Michael Borawski of St. Charles and his 2-year-old daughter, Zofia, enjoy Elgin's Independence Day parade. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Large crowds line the streets for the opening of Elgin's July 4 parade. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Red, white and blue are the colors of the day as residents across the region celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, festivals, cookouts and, if the weather holds tonight, fireworks.

