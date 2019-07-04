Man charged in connection with stabbing in Bensenville

A man has been charged in a stabbing in a Bensenville residential neighborhood Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Police responded to the 400 block of South Ellis Street at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested the suspect without incident, according to a statement from Police Chief Daniel Schulze.

The suspect -- whose identity authorities had not released Thursday -- remained in custody and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Bensenville police said they believe this was an isolated case and the public was not in danger.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was treated for stab wounds. An update on his condition was not immediately available.