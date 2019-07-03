Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica opens Thursday in West Dundee

Seven and a half feet tall. Three hundred seventy-five feet long. One hundred forty panels.

More than 58,000 names.

The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will mean something different to everyone who visits when it officially opens Thursday in West Dundee.

For some, it will be a history lesson or a moment of reflection. For others, it will be a time to mourn, to remember their loved ones who died in the Vietnam War.

And for veterans, True Patriots Care President Jerry Christopherson hopes it will help them heal.

"It brings back a lot of memories," Christopherson said, "but it's a way we can show our appreciation."

West Dundee was one of 34 communities nationwide chosen by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to host the traveling wall this year. It will be on display at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road, for 24 hours a day starting on the Fourth of July and ending at 3 p.m. Sunday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The local efforts are spearheaded by True Patriots Care and the local American Legion Post 679. A procession led the wall to town Tuesday, and the exhibit is being assembled by volunteers Wednesday.

An opening ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Thursday with the posting of the colors, speeches by Vietnam veterans and special music. Other special events this week include a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday and a closing ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The names on the wall aren't alphabetized, but instead are arranged chronologically by date of loss. Volunteer educators will be on site at all times to help visitors find certain names.

Visitors can touch the memorial but are encouraged to reflect and speak quietly. It is disrespectful to eat, litter, smoke or cause a scene at the site.

Small tokens or gifts of remembrance also can be left at the wall. They will be collected each night for a future project.

"We're privileged by the fact that the American Legion and True Patriots Care were able to secure not just the traveling exhibit, but also were able to obtain it over the Fourth of July holiday," West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson said. "I think it's important for the community and the region."