Kane County

Police: South Elgin man restrained, molested health care worker

  • Joseph P. Williams is charged with two felonies.

    Joseph P. Williams is charged with two felonies.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 53-year-old South Elgin man has been charged with molesting a health care worker.

Joseph P. Williams, of the 700 block of West Kane Street, was charged with criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint, both felonies, after the attack was reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

An employee at Tower Hill Healthcare, 759 W. Kane St., was making her rounds when she was called over to a bed by Williams, who asked to hold hands with the victim, South Elgin police said. Williams then grabbed the woman, held her against her will and touched her entire body, including "intimate areas," police said.

Kane County prosecutors approved felony charges against Williams, and he was arrested.

Williams, who according to court records does not have any previous arrests in Kane County, faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.

His next court date and bail amount were not immediately available.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 