Police: South Elgin man restrained, molested health care worker

A 53-year-old South Elgin man has been charged with molesting a health care worker.

Joseph P. Williams, of the 700 block of West Kane Street, was charged with criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint, both felonies, after the attack was reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

An employee at Tower Hill Healthcare, 759 W. Kane St., was making her rounds when she was called over to a bed by Williams, who asked to hold hands with the victim, South Elgin police said. Williams then grabbed the woman, held her against her will and touched her entire body, including "intimate areas," police said.

Kane County prosecutors approved felony charges against Williams, and he was arrested.

Williams, who according to court records does not have any previous arrests in Kane County, faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.

His next court date and bail amount were not immediately available.