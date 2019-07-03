Lanes reopened on I-90 after tractor-trailer jackknifes
A jackknifed tractor-trailer has been cleared from inbound Interstate 90 after blocking the right lane and slowing traffic much of the morning commute.
The crash occurred just before Lee Street near Des Plaines with backups reportedly stretching to Arlington Heights Road at its peak.
The crash happened before 5 a.m.
