Transportation

Inbound I-88 crash cleared after blocking lane

 
Daily Herald report

A crash on inbound I-88 near Lombard has been cleared after causing delays during the morning commute.

The crash blocked the left lane and slowed traffic from I-355 to Meyers Road.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash that was reported around 5:30 a.m.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 