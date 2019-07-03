Inbound I-88 crash cleared after blocking lane
A crash on inbound I-88 near Lombard has been cleared after causing delays during the morning commute.
The crash blocked the left lane and slowed traffic from I-355 to Meyers Road.
It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash that was reported around 5:30 a.m.
