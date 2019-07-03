Feder: WGN pulls Pat Tomasulo's 'Man of the People' from lineup

Pat Tomasulo has lost his weekly late-night comedy show on WGN-Channel 9. Photo courtesy WGN

Pat Tomasulo has lost his weekly late-night comedy show on WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes.

The Tribune Broadcasting station confirmed that it's pulled the plug on "Man of the People," the locally produced showcase for the smart-aleck sports anchor on "WGN Morning News."

The last episode will air July 20.

Launched in January 2018 with hopes of distribution nationally, the program proved too ambitious and too expensive.

But elements of the Saturday night show could be revived on the station's website.

