Aurora driver cited in crash that killed off-duty Hoffman Estates cop

The monthlong investigation into the June 3 motorcycle crash that killed off-duty Hoffman Estates police officer David Domin in South Barrington has resulted in two traffic citations against the driver of the other vehicle.

Daniel Vizcaya, 33, of Aurora has received citations for disregarding a stop sign at Route 59 near Arboretum Drive, as well as improper lane use on Route 59.

Vizcaya, who was not injured in the collision, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

The collision between the 49-year-old Domin's 2014 Harley Davidson and Vizcaya's 2006 Chevrolet van occurred about 12:25 p.m. June 3. Domin was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Domin, a Bartlett resident, had been a police officer in Hoffman Estates for 23 years, officials said.

According to a statement posted on the Hoffman Estates Police Department's Facebook page last month, Domin spent many years of his law enforcement career as a tactical officer and investigator after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Domin's published obituary said he was a 1987 graduate of Elgin High School who served in the Marines from January 1988 to July 1995. He attended Harper College in Palatine, from which he graduated in 1993 with a degree in criminal justice.