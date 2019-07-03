News

Apply for social service funds

 
Daily Herald report

Applications for social service funding in Libertyville Township will be available at the township office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville, on Monday, July 8. Any not-for-profit agency that serves Libertyville Township residents may apply. To be considered for 2019-20 funding, applications must be completed and returned by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Applications may be picked up in person, or mailed by written request. Township hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call (847) 816-6800.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 