Apply for social service funds
Applications for social service funding in Libertyville Township will be available at the township office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville, on Monday, July 8. Any not-for-profit agency that serves Libertyville Township residents may apply. To be considered for 2019-20 funding, applications must be completed and returned by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Applications may be picked up in person, or mailed by written request. Township hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Call (847) 816-6800.
