Use of American flag T-shirt to set on fire in sparkler demo unintentional, organizers say

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRetired Bartlett assistant fire chief Mike Figolah show how quickly a sparkler can cause a devastating fire Tuesday while taking part in a safety demonstration outside the Amita Health Alexian Brothers Women and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

The use of a T-shirt bearing the image of the American flag was not a calculated choice for a fireworks safety demonstration Tuesday in which the clothing was set on fire, the event's organizers say.

"Obviously it wasn't anything intentional," said Margaret Vaughn, government affairs director for the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. "There wasn't any deeper meaning to it."

Those preparing the demonstration simply looked for a festive-looking T-shirt that a child might wear during the holiday.

Vaughn said the alliance already had received a phone call questioning the choice of T-shirt shortly after the demonstration.