Sheriff says Long Grove woman died in struggle over gun after shooting at husband

Authorities say a woman shot dead in her a Long Grove home Monday first fired at her husband before a struggle over the weapon left her fatally injured.

According to Lake County Sheriff's police, the couple was arguing when Barbara Bell Powers, 47, got the gun from an upstairs bedroom and fired

at her 51-year-old husband. The bullet missed and lodged in a wall, sheriff's police said.

The weapon discharged again during a struggle and Powers was struck by a bullet, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies called to the home on the 5400 block of Tall Oaks Drive about 12:20 p.m. found the woman dead inside the residence.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday indicates Powers died from a gunshot wound to the head, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said. Toxicology is pending.

Her husband is fully cooperating and was released from custody overnight, authorities said. The investigation into the shooting continues, but there is no threat to the community, sheriff's police said.