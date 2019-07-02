Randall Road to close, other delays expected as The Wall That Heals is transported to West Dundee

Randall Road will be temporarily closed this afternoon and other traffic delays are expected as The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is transported to West Dundee. Daily Herald file photo

Randall Road will be temporarily closed in Elgin and West Dundee this afternoon as The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is transported to Randall Oaks Park.

The road will be closed between Route 72 and Binnie Road for about 15 to 30 minutes between 4:15 and 5:15 p.m., according to True Patriots Care. Additional traffic delays are expected along a procession route as the wall is carried from Woodstock to West Dundee.

Illinois State Police and hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to escort the wall starting about 3:50 p.m. at the Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, and head south on Route 47 to Algonquin Road. The procession will pass through Huntley, Lake in the Hills and Algonquin before turning onto Route 25 and heading into Carpentersville.

The wall then will travel west on Route 72, where community members are expected to gather in downtown East and West Dundee to welcome it to town.

The final leg of the procession will take place on Randall Road, ending at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road. The full road closure will be carried out by multiple police agencies.

The Kane County Division of Transportation is warning drivers to expect "extraordinary traffic delays" as a result of the procession on Randall Road and surrounding roadways.

The Wall That Heals exhibit, which contains 140 individual panels, will be installed Wednesday and be open 24 hours a day through Sunday. Volunteer educators will be on site at all times to guard the wall and help visitors find specific names.