News

Phil's Beach renovation on target for 2020 opening in Wauconda

  • Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's $3 million effort to convert the former Phil's Beach site into a public park and swimming area.

      Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's $3 million effort to convert the former Phil's Beach site into a public park and swimming area. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The master plan for Phil's Beach. The site is expected to reopen to the public in 2020.

    The master plan for Phil's Beach. The site is expected to reopen to the public in 2020. Courtesy of Wauconda Park District

  • Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's $3 million effort to convert the former Phil's Beach site into a public park and swimming area. On Monday, crews concentrated their efforts on a new concession stand.

      Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's $3 million effort to convert the former Phil's Beach site into a public park and swimming area. On Monday, crews concentrated their efforts on a new concession stand. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The former Phil's Beach giant, J-shaped slide structure (pictured) was featured in the classic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers." Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's plan to convert the site into a public park and swimming area at its Main Street location.

      The former Phil's Beach giant, J-shaped slide structure (pictured) was featured in the classic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers." Work is progressing on the Wauconda Park District's plan to convert the site into a public park and swimming area at its Main Street location. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Nearly three years after the Wauconda Park District acquired the former Phil's Beach site on the western shore of Bangs Lake, the site is starting to come together.

Although much of the ground is a muddy mess, the buildings that eventually will be a bath house and a combination lifeguard station and concession stand are under construction. Initial elements of the boardwalk that will partially ring the beach are in place, too.

It's all part of the park district's $3 million effort to convert the once-privately owned tourist attraction into a public park and swimming area by next spring.

Wauconda Trustee Tim Howe is among those excited about the progress being made.

"I think it's going to be a great asset for Wauconda and our residents," Howe said. "I can't wait to see the finished product."

Located on Main Street north of downtown Wauconda, Phil's Beach drew families to Bangs Lake starting in the 1920s. Both the beach and its giant, J-shaped slide were featured in the classic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers."

But the family that owned and operated the beach closed it to the public in 1990 because of rising insurance costs.

After many private discussions with the family, the district bought the property and about one acre on the west side of Main Street in 2016.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

District leaders and architects then developed a plan that calls for a splash park, a picnic pavilion, a bath house with changing rooms and showers, among other amenities.

The land across the street will be used for public parking.

The park originally was planned for a spring 2019 debut, but a large sign on the gate to the site has declared 2020 is the target.

A park district representative couldn't be reached for comment.

Stuckey Construction Co. Superintendent Dan Bucko said passersby stop, examine the master plan drawing on that sign and look at the project's progress every day.

"(There's) a lot of interest," he said.

Mayor Lincoln Knight said he's heard from local residents and municipal leaders from other communities who are excited about the return of Phil's Beach.

"People are reminiscing about their experiences there and looking forward to making new memories," he said.

"What a great time for Wauconda."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Low interest prompts cancellation of runs to benefit Wauconda's Phil's Beach
Related Article
Low interest prompts cancellation of runs to benefit Wauconda's Phil's Beach
 
Phil's Beach renovation work could start this fall
Related Article
Phil's Beach renovation work could start this fall
 
Splash park, wading area in new plans for historic Phil's Beach
Related Article
Splash park, wading area in new plans for historic Phil's Beach
 
New Phil's Beach could be a 'crown jewel' for Wauconda
Related Article
New Phil's Beach could be a 'crown jewel' for Wauconda
 
Wauconda remembers 'The Blues Brothers' shot in town 35 years ago
Related Article
Wauconda remembers 'The Blues Brothers' shot in town 35 years ago
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 