Lombard man who died climbing remembered for his passion

Lombard resident Austin Howell, seen here in an undated photo provided by a friend, died Sunday while climbing without ropes in North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Jerry Wu

Austin Howell, a 31-year-old who died Sunday while climbing without ropes in North Carolina, is being remembered for his love and passion for climbing.

"He legitimately lived for climbing," Howell's friend Jerry Wu told the Daily Herald on Tuesday. "If he wasn't climbing he was training for climbing. Climbing was a science to him. We called him the professor."

Howell, who lived in Lombard and worked for Ericsson as a technical trainer, was an avid climber and would often "free solo", or climb without safety ropes. He was known in climbing circles for his passion for the sport and for occasionally forgoing clothes as well as ropes when climbing.

He shared his thoughts about freeclimbing and how important it was to him on his podcast, "The Process with Freesoloist Austin Howell." Howell, who was diagnosed with Bipolar II, wrote on his blog in March which accompanied the podcast that climbing helped his personal growth.

"People die climbing. It's important to realize that and to remember it. You have to stop and think about that for a moment when pushing forward into the unknown," Howell wrote. "I think about it every time I prepare for a new solo, and anyone who intends to stay safe really needs to marinate in that thought from time to time. I know it's not comfortable, but personal growth rarely is."

Wu met Howell when they were both living in the Atlanta area. Wu said he would see Howell riding by on his bike with a brightly colored bird on his shoulder and wonder what his story was. Some time later Wu spotted Howell at a local climbing gym and went to say hi.

"He proceeded to talk my ear off. He was like that, he would talk to anyone about anything, but he really liked to talk about climbing," Wu said. "Its hard not to make friends with someone like that."

Emergency officials received a call at 11:46 a.m. Sunday that Howell had fallen around 80 feet from Shortoff Mountain near Asheville, North Carolina. He was climbing without protective gear on one of the most difficult parts of the Linville Gorge, according to a news release from the Burke County Office of Emergency Services. Crews had difficulty reaching Howell and used equipment to get down the side of the mountain while other climbers gave him CPR, the release said. They reached Howell at 1:18 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service is investigating Howell's death.

In April, Howell wrote on his blog that he had resolved not to die while climbing because he'd be far too ticked off if his epitaph read, "we told you so."

"Life is an inherently dangerous sport, and mine a bit more than others," Howell wrote. "If it wasn't for soloing, I might have been dead already."