Hoffman Estates man charged with DUI in Elk Grove crash

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

A 22-year-old Hoffman Estates man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a car carrying a mother and son Monday afternoon in Elk Grove Village, authorities said.

Brian A. Gonzalez Jimenez also is charged with failure to yield the right of way before entering an intersection, after a crash at 4:09 p.m. at Touhy Avenue and Higgins Road, according to Elk Grove Village police.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said Gonzalez Jimenez was driving his 2016 Honda Civic north on Touhy and making a left turn to go onto westbound Higgins when his car struck a 2007 Toyota Yaris that was traveling east on Higgins. Touhy has a stop sign, but Higgins is not controlled by traffic signals at that intersection.

The two occupants of the Toyota were treated for minor injuries, Gaspari said.

A blood alcohol content measurement for Gonzalez Jimenez wasn't immediately available from authorities Tuesday.

