Community welcomes The Wall That Heals to West Dundee

  • Rider Johnson-Dowiat, 5, of Pingree Grove watches along Route 72 as the truck carrying The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, makes its way through downtown West Dundee on Tuesday.

      Rider Johnson-Dowiat, 5, of Pingree Grove watches along Route 72 as the truck carrying The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, makes its way through downtown West Dundee on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Nancy Keegan of Carpentersville waves flags as police and motorcyclists escort the large red truck carrying The Wall That Heals through downtown East and West Dundee on Tuesday. The procession started in Woodstock and continued to its designated site at Randall Oaks Park.

      Nancy Keegan of Carpentersville waves flags as police and motorcyclists escort the large red truck carrying The Wall That Heals through downtown East and West Dundee on Tuesday. The procession started in Woodstock and continued to its designated site at Randall Oaks Park. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Crowds gather along Route 72 as The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is escorted through downtown East and West Dundee on Tuesday. The exhibit will be on display at Randall Oaks Park from Thursday through Sunday.

      Crowds gather along Route 72 as The Wall That Heals, a three-fourths replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is escorted through downtown East and West Dundee on Tuesday. The exhibit will be on display at Randall Oaks Park from Thursday through Sunday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
In a public display of patriotism, community members gathered Tuesday afternoon to welcome a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to West Dundee.

Many waved smaller versions of the American flags that had been put up along downtown Main Street. Some were decked out in red, white and blue garb. And they all shared a common goal: pay their respects to the symbolic exhibit.

The Wall That Heals will be on display Thursday through Sunday at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road. Standing 7.5 feet tall and 375 feet long, the traveling exhibit depicts the names of more than 58,000 soldiers who died in the Vietnam War.

On Tuesday, hundreds of motorcycles and police vehicles escorted the truck carrying the wall from Woodstock through Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin and Carpentersville before reaching the Dundees.

Crowds gathered in downtown East and West Dundee as the procession traveled along Main Street, passing beneath a large American flag held up by two firetruck ladders at the top of the hill. Randall Road was temporarily shut down in both directions as the wall made its way to its temporary home.

The Wall That Heals, which contains 140 individual panels, will be installed Wednesday and be open 24 hours a day. Volunteer educators will be on site at all times to guard the wall and help visitors find specific names.

