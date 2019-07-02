Community welcomes The Wall That Heals to West Dundee

In a public display of patriotism, community members gathered Tuesday afternoon to welcome a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to West Dundee.

Many waved smaller versions of the American flags that had been put up along downtown Main Street. Some were decked out in red, white and blue garb. And they all shared a common goal: pay their respects to the symbolic exhibit.

The Wall That Heals will be on display Thursday through Sunday at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road. Standing 7.5 feet tall and 375 feet long, the traveling exhibit depicts the names of more than 58,000 soldiers who died in the Vietnam War.

On Tuesday, hundreds of motorcycles and police vehicles escorted the truck carrying the wall from Woodstock through Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin and Carpentersville before reaching the Dundees.

Crowds gathered in downtown East and West Dundee as the procession traveled along Main Street, passing beneath a large American flag held up by two firetruck ladders at the top of the hill. Randall Road was temporarily shut down in both directions as the wall made its way to its temporary home.

The Wall That Heals, which contains 140 individual panels, will be installed Wednesday and be open 24 hours a day. Volunteer educators will be on site at all times to guard the wall and help visitors find specific names.