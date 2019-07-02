$2M bail for Aurora man, 18, charged with attempted murder of juvenile

Skyler A. Garcia is being held on $2 million bail on charges of attempted murder.

An 18-year-old from Aurora has been arrested and charged with shooting a teen last week during a dispute on the city's east side.

Skyler A. Garcia, of the 700 block of Four Seasons Boulevard, is charged with attempted murder, along with two counts of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card in connection with the June 25 shooting, according to Kane County court records and Aurora police.

Authorities filed charges against Garcia on Saturday, records show.

According to police, Garcia is accused of shooting a 17-year-old from Aurora during a dispute Thursday at a home on the city's east side.

Police and paramedics responded to the home on the 500 block of Gates Street and found the 17-year-old resident had been shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for an injury not considered life-threatening.

An investigation showed the victim and some friends were in the driveway behind the home on Gates when Garcia, who was not part of the group, came up and opened fire, police said.

Garcia ran away and later was arrested at a home in Montgomery, police said.

Police declined to say if a weapon was recovered or what precipitated the attack.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Garcia's bail has been set at $2 million, meaning in order to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending, he must post $200,000.

If he does post bond, he is to have no contact with the victim and is ordered to stay away from and have no entry to the house on Gates Street, according to court records.

The most severe charge of attempted murder carries a punishment ranging from six to 30 years in prison with no option for probation. Garcia also faces a possible additional 15 years in prison because he is accused of using a gun in the offense.

He is next due in court on July 18.