Paranormal Cirque brings horror-themed circus show to Gurnee

Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque

Cirque Italia is bringing a new show to Gurnee -- a circus promising "thrilling, wicked, sexy" and dangerous stunts.

Paranormal Cirque, a traveling circus company for mature audiences, will pitch its black and red big top tent outside Gurnee Mills for 13 performances from July 11 through 21.

According to press material, the show is a fusion of circus, theater and cabaret and will feature an innovative horror story.

No children under 13 years old will be permitted, and teenagers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 with a valid ID. Tickets run from $10 to $50 and are available at paranormalcirque.com.