Palatine salutes police chief upon his retirement

Well-liked Palatine Police Chief Alan Stoeckel officially wrapped up his nearly 34-year law enforcement career with the village in a retirement ceremony Monday.

Officers, village employees and Stoeckel's family gathered at police headquarters for the "tone out" ceremony and reception. Palatine leaders including Mayor Jim Schwantz and Village Manager Reid Ottesen were part of the festivities for Stoeckel, who served as chief for about five years.

"You're going to have to look long and hard to find somebody who doesn't like Al," Schwantz said after the ceremony. "He's got a great personality. He's an easy guy to get along with. But he's well respected. I think, ultimately, it comes down to that."

Stoeckel earned respect within the police department and in the community "by doing everything the right way," Schwantz added.

Stoeckel, 56, grew up in Palatine and has lived there all but five years of his life. He was hired by his hometown department in September 1985 and served in several positions, including crime scene technician, investigations, field training supervisor and neighborhood-based policing commander.

He was appointed deputy chief of operations in 2009 and received a final promotion to replace John Koziol, who retired as top cop in March 2014. Palatine police veteran David Daigle will officially take over for Stoeckel as chief Tuesday.

"I started about eight months ago thinking about the possibility of retiring," Stoeckel said. "You have goals. And when I first became the chief, I started on succession planning right away. You know that when they're ready, it's time. And Chief Daigle and some of the deputy chiefs taking over, I know it's in great hands and the department is going to excel. You want to be able to leave out the front door and not sneak out the back, and I think that we've accomplished that."

Schwantz presented a plaque to Stoeckel recognizing his nearly 34-year Palatine career. More kudos followed, as Daigle noted honors from Palatine police, the Illinois House, the state Senate, Illinois State Police and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Park Ridge Deputy Police Chief Duane Mellema presented an honor on behalf of the North Suburban Association of Chiefs. Mellema joked how he took over for Stoeckel this year as association president in what was supposed to be a noncontroversial position and found himself at an April news conference explaining a no-confidence vote on Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Stoeckel, a Fremd High School graduate, has been involved in the community in many ways, such as the Palatine Rotary Club and the Palatine Men's Civic Club. He said it was special that he could spend his police career in Palatine.

"Some people look at it as a potential disadvantage," he said. "I saw it as an advantage. You know the culture, you know the streets, you know the people. Do you get in uncomfortable situations where maybe you have to arrest somebody you knew? Yeah, and you get over it because you're not the one that put them in that situation. They did."

A final radio call for Stoeckel came from the Northwest Central Dispatch System.

"Enjoy a happy and healthy retirement," the dispatcher said. "Thank you, Chief Stoeckel."

Stoeckel signed off with "10-7," police code for out of service.