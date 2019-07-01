German aerospace manufacturing firm is first tenant in Elk Grove tech park

Germany-based Broetje-Automation will be the first tenant in the sprawling $1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park after inking a lease with its developer, village officials announced Monday.

Elk Grove Village officials revealed in May that a German aerospace manufacturing firm was close to a lease deal with tech park developer Brennan Investment Group. On Monday, the village announced Broetje-Automation will occupy 43,200 square feet in one of the four buildings currently under construction at the 85-acre site, which is roughly bounded by Higgins Road, Lively Boulevard, Oakton Street and Stanley Street.

The company plans to use the space for its U.S. headquarters and production facility for manufacturing and assembling robotic systems and automated composite manufacturing equipment for the aerospace industry. An opening date is planned for October.

"An international aerospace technology giant planting its flag here in Elk Grove Village is further fulfillment of our vision to meet the growing demand for modern facilities that can accommodate the high-tech needs of manufacturers, data centers and others," Mayor Craig Johnson said in Monday's announcement.

Company officials said they plan to add 80 to 100 positions to their workforce in the coming years, including specialized machine builders with mechanical and electrical skills, engineers of several disciplines (electrical, mechanical, controls, software), and back office personnel.

Construction continues on the $1 billion development, with plans for nine speculative and build-to-suit buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet. Developers expect the space to house data storage centers and companies specializing in robotic, digital and automated manufacturing technology. Plans also are in the works for a hotel at the northern Higgins Road entrance.

The park -- which is being built on the former Busse family farm and some adjacent parcels -- is located on the north side of Elk Grove's 6-square-mile industrial park, which is the largest in the country.