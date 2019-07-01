Feder: ABC 7 to test 'visually compelling' video storytelling techniques

WLS-Channel 7 is looking to stay on top of local news in Chicago by experimenting with new forms of animation, graphics, and data visualization in the way it tells stories

WLS-Channel 7 is looking to stay on top of local news in Chicago by experimenting with new forms of animation, graphics, and data visualization in the way it tells stories, Robert Feder writes.

The ABC-owned station is one of only two TV news operations in the country to participate in a cutting-edge video news research project led by Northeastern University School of Journalism in Boston and the Stanton Foundation.

Key to the project, announced today, will be the hiring of a visual content producer who'll be employed by ABC 7 under a yearlong fellowship. The producer will use such tools as animation, motion graphics, and special effects to "invigorate" news stories.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.