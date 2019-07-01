Lake County

Body of second diver from Kildeer recovered in Wisconsin

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

The body of a missing 53-year-old diver from Kildeer was recovered Monday in Lake Michigan, authorities in Wisconsin said.

Winn and his wife, Susan, had been diving Friday afternoon at the site of a shipwreck about 17 miles from Milwaukee. A distress call was made to the Coast Guard at 1:23 p.m. after Susan Winn, also 53, surfaced unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:16 p.m.

An autopsy on Susan Winn showed no evidence of injury or disease, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology tests, said Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the medical examiner's office. That could take a few weeks, she said Monday.

James Winn's death is still being investigated.

The couple were said to be avid and experienced divers. They were at the site of the L.R. Doty, a steamship that sank in a storm in 1898 and rests 300 feet under the surface. The Winns were with two other divers, authorities said. Those two and the boat operator, who have not been identified, were not hurt.

• Daily Herald correspondent Mary Chappell contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Friends, colleagues mourn Kildeer couple involved in deadly scuba dive
 
Related Article
Kildeer woman dead, husband lost after Lake Michigan dive
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 