Body of second diver from Kildeer recovered in Wisconsin

The body of a missing 53-year-old diver from Kildeer was recovered Monday in Lake Michigan, authorities in Wisconsin said.

Winn and his wife, Susan, had been diving Friday afternoon at the site of a shipwreck about 17 miles from Milwaukee. A distress call was made to the Coast Guard at 1:23 p.m. after Susan Winn, also 53, surfaced unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:16 p.m.

An autopsy on Susan Winn showed no evidence of injury or disease, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology tests, said Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the medical examiner's office. That could take a few weeks, she said Monday.

James Winn's death is still being investigated.

The couple were said to be avid and experienced divers. They were at the site of the L.R. Doty, a steamship that sank in a storm in 1898 and rests 300 feet under the surface. The Winns were with two other divers, authorities said. Those two and the boat operator, who have not been identified, were not hurt.

• Daily Herald correspondent Mary Chappell contributed to this report.