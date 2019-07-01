Authorities seek help locating missing Gurnee-area woman

Rebecca L. Crabtree, 35. has been missing since leaving her Gurnee-area home June 16. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Gurnee-area woman who hasn't been seen by her family in more than two weeks.

Rebecca L. Crabtree, 35, left her home in the 18000 block of West Stockton Court on June 16 without her cellphone and other personal belongings, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

She was driving a black 2011 GMC Yukon with the Illinois license plate AC80645. The SUV has damage on the rear driver's side, black duct tape around the passenger-side mirror and does not have a front license plate, sheriff's police said.

Crabtree is described as being 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, with brown hai, and blue eyes. She has gone missing in the past and has been located in Park Ridge, Woodstock and Lake Forest, authorities said Monday.

Anyone who sees Crabtree, her vehicle, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 so her well-being can be checked.