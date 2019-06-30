Waukegan man dies after crashing into parked cars

A Waukegan man died after crashing his car into four parked cars Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to a rollover in the 300 block of North Butrick Street to find multiple vehicles damaged, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

Investigators believe that a man in his 40s in a green Ford Expedition was driving south on North Butrick when his car struck four unoccupied parked cars and rolled over, according to a press release from the Waukegan Police Department. He was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He had one passenger in his car, a Waukegan woman in her 30s, police said. Investigators believe neither person was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol "played a factor" in the incident.

They were both taken to an area hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is being treated for serious injuries.

The Lake County coroner is anticipating an autopsy Monday. Once the family is notified, the coroner will release the identity of the driver.