Power outages affect thousands across the suburbs
Thousands of suburban ComEd customers were without power Sunday afternoon after powerful storms pushed through the region, officials said.
Approximately 53,275 customers were affected in Cook, Lake, Kane, DuPage and McHenry counties, ComEd outage maps show.
ComEd spokesperson John Schoen said about 82,000 customers were affected across the service area region and 200 crews are out working to get power restored.
Schoen said ComEd had been preparing for the storms all weekend and "staffed up accordingly."
