Kildeer woman dead, husband lost after Lake Michigan dive

MILWAUKEE -- Authorities in Wisconsin say a Kildeer woman is dead and her husband missing after a dive in Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee County sheriff's authorities say the diving team included a captain and four members.

The team member who died is identified as 53-year-old Susan Winn and the missing diver as her husband, 53-year-old James Winn, also of Kildeer.

James Winn is presumed dead.

The Coast Guard was called to the dive boat Friday about 17 miles from Milwaukee about a person who was unresponsive after surfacing. The person was transported. That diver later died, and the search began for a second diver. The boat driver and two other divers were not hurt.

The Coast Guard suspended the search at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Phillip Gurtler.

Crews spent a total of 20 hours searching 237 square miles, Gurtler said. Vehicles used Friday for the search included a small Coast Guard boat, a Coast Guard helicopter and three small boats from the Milwaukee police department. On Saturday morning, the Coast Guard used the helicopter and small boat.

Gurtler said the area where the team was diving was about 300 feet deep.

"If you are going to go diving, make sure you know what you're doing, make sure you're properly trained," Gurtler advised. "If you are uncomfortable, make sure you have a guide. Any time you're going out on the water it has the potential of being a dangerous situation. Make sure you're properly prepared to mitigate that."

The sheriff's office is investigating.

Mary Chappell contributed to this report.