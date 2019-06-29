Early morning fire heavily damages Hoffman Estates home

An early morning fire Saturday did an estimated $275,000 in damage to a Hoffman Estates house, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they were called at 12:57 a.m. about a fire in the 300 block of Glendale Lane. Upon arrival at 1:02 a.m., fire companies found fire coming from the roof of a one story, single-family home, officials said.

Investigation by the first arriving fire officer found the body of the fire in the attic. A search of the home found no occupants. Companies applied water from inside the house, then exited to allow aerial water operations, officials said in a news release. The fire was under control by 1:45 a.m.

The residence was equipped with working smoke detectors that were sounding and the owners of the home had evacuated to a neighbor's home, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded with 24 firefighters; mutual aid was provided by the Palatine Fire Department. Elk Grove, Hanover Park, Barrington Countryside and Elgin fire departments provided station coverage.