News

Early morning fire heavily damages Hoffman Estates home

  • Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

    Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

 
Daily Herald report

An early morning fire Saturday did an estimated $275,000 in damage to a Hoffman Estates house, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they were called at 12:57 a.m. about a fire in the 300 block of Glendale Lane. Upon arrival at 1:02 a.m., fire companies found fire coming from the roof of a one story, single-family home, officials said.

Investigation by the first arriving fire officer found the body of the fire in the attic. A search of the home found no occupants. Companies applied water from inside the house, then exited to allow aerial water operations, officials said in a news release. The fire was under control by 1:45 a.m.

The residence was equipped with working smoke detectors that were sounding and the owners of the home had evacuated to a neighbor's home, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded with 24 firefighters; mutual aid was provided by the Palatine Fire Department. Elk Grove, Hanover Park, Barrington Countryside and Elgin fire departments provided station coverage.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 