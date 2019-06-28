Warren draws large Chicago crowd, says little about Biden

Supporters cheer as presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a town hall in the Auditorium Theater at Roosevelt University, Friday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren took her self-proclaimed "dream big" grass-roots agenda to a Chicago crowd Friday evening, laying out her populist presidential platform to tax the wealthiest, root out corruption and protect democracy.

"We're going to build a country that works not just for a thin slice of the top," Warren said. "We're going to build a country that works for all of us."

The Massachusetts senator followed her game plan of taking plenty of shots at President Donald Trump but holding fire against her Democratic rivals.

Warren's campaign said 3,600 came to the Auditorium Theatre to hear her message -- making the stop one of her largest rallies.

