Palatine police with special traffic safety campaign
Palatine police have launched a traffic safety enforcement crackdown with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. Officials said the campaign will run through July 8. Palatine will be joined in the special crackdown by the Illinois State Police and about 160 other law enforcement agencies.
