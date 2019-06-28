Frontier Days in Arlington Heights returns with top music acts

Not only can you get corn to enjoy at a leisurely pace, you can also enter a corn-eating contest featuring corn from Goebbert's Farm in South Barrington starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Daily Herald file photo

Thousands camp out to await the Main Stage acts each night of the fest. Daily Herald file photo

The dogs may change but the Frisbee contest is a staple of Frontier Days. Daily Herald file photo

It's been chosen the Best Festival in the Northwest suburbs by Daily Herald readers -- and it returns this week.

Frontier Days in Arlington Heights, which runs July 3-7, features a packed lineup of popular bands, restaurant specialties, an arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions each day for all ages.

Co-chairs Jim Glueckert and Pat Peery know they walk a delicate line between offering the same attractions that generations of families come back for year after year and adding new features that keep the festival relevant.

Consider some of the new amenities debuting this year: a wine tasting event from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, and a corn-eating contest featuring corn from Goebbert's Farm in South Barrington starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

There is a free lunch for veterans right after the July Fourth parade, and new children's shows, including a puppet show and performance by a rope warrior.

"This is one of the premier events that Arlington Heights has, put on all by volunteers," says Glueckert, who formerly was the director of parks and recreation for the Arlington Heights Park District.

"It's a great way to give back to the community."

Glueckert and Peery are back for a second term as co-chairs. They ran it together back in the late 1980s, too, but putting on Frontier Days never gets old, the pair says.

"It's great fun watching all the family activity," Peery says. "Just seeing the friends and neighbors coming together at the festival makes it all worthwhile."

One of the things families come for are the interactive competitions. Each day a different challenge awaits them, from soccer, volleyball, Baggo and Spikeball tournaments, to water fights, hockey skills and dog Frisbee.

On Sunday, the Stampede returns with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The annual race draws more than 1,000 participants, who can choose from a 5K run, 10K run, 5K walk, wheelchair 5K or 10K and a quarter-mile kids' dash. The races feature chip timing, T-shirts and USATF certified routes.

Younger children will enjoy the live entertainment on the Family Fun Stage, where they can meet Dave's Traveling World of Reptiles, the Arlington Heights Police Department's K-9 unit, BMX performers, Ben's Bubble Show and more.

Organizers have added more food vendors this year. Visitors to the Food Tent will find booths featuring Sweet Baby Ray's ribs, Taco Factory, Garibaldi's pizza, Chick-fil-A and sweet corn and kettle corn from Goebbert's Farm.

The festival itself also runs food booths, offering traditional burgers, brats, pulled pork sandwiches, Italian beef and Italian sausage sandwiches. Desserts range from funnel cakes and pies, to blizzards and ice cream.

"This is the most food we've every had," Peery says.

Light up the stage

This year's lineup of live bands on the main stage drew a lot of interest when event brochures were handed out along the Memorial Day parade route. Fans seemed to like the return of some popular bands as they make plans for their July Fourth holiday weekend.

"We always try to get the best five days of quality entertainment that we can," Glueckert says, "and work within our budget."

The stage opens Wednesday night with the popular cover band, 7th heaven. They are one of the most requested bands in the Midwest, playing hits from the '80s through today.

On Thursday, July 4, Scott Stapp takes the stage. He is familiar to Creed fans as a founding member and lead vocalist. Look for him to perform some of the band's classic hits, such as "My Own Prison," "Torn," "What's This Life For" and "One," as well as "Human Clay" and "With Arms Wide Open."

War, the classic rock band from the '70s, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Look for the band to play hits from its 1973 bestselling album "The World is a Ghetto," along with more of its huge hit songs when they take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, July 5.

Glueckert is thrilled the fest is bringing back Bret Michaels, who headlined Frontier Days in 2013. He formerly played with the band Poison, which sold more than 40 million records worldwide, but he also is known to fans as a reality TV star. Michaels takes the main stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"He was hugely popular when we had him here back in 2013," Glueckert says, "and we've been trying to work out bringing him back ever since."

The festival ends with its traditional closer, American English. The Beatles tribute band takes fans from the group's early hits -- "She Loves You," "Twist and Shout" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand" -- to Sgt. Pepper and the Magical Mystery Tour.

"They remain as popular as ever," Glueckert says. "It's just a great way to mellow out at the end of the festival with Beatles' favorites."

Army of volunteers

While Glueckert and Peery codirect the festival, they work hand-in-hand with a team of more than 20 committee heads and 250 red shirt volunteers who serve as marshals on-site during the festival run.

The committee works year-round planning all the details for the festival, and once this year's event ends they will begin planning next year's celebration.

"It just amazes me that we have so many dedicated volunteers year after year," Peery says. "They are all community-oriented, very kind and giving. We're all here for the same purpose, which is to give the community a family festival where they can come and have fun."

Of course, she adds, they are always looking for more volunteers, and even have spots open for this year's festival. Visit www.Frontierdays.org and look for the volunteer tab across the top.