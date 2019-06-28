Feder: WTTW promotes Geoffrey Baer to lead program production

Geoffrey Baer, who's been Chicago's genial tour guide and unofficial historian at WTTW-Channel 11 for more than 25 years, is taking on a major new role at the public television station, Robert Feder writes.

Baer has been named vice president of original content production for television, effective Monday. In his new position, he'll oversee creation of programming in such areas as local history, documentary and lifestyle.

His promotion was part of an organizational and operational realignment unveiled Thursday to the board of Window to the World Communications, the nonprofit parent company of WTTW and classical music WFMT 98.7-FM. It follows the departure of Dan Soles as senior vice president and chief television content officer.

