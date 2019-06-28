Aldermen told of powers they're losing

Chicago aldermen will lose control over everything from the location of Divvy stations in their wards to special event permits, garbage cart requests and live tree removals, thanks to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to chip away at aldermanic prerogative.

Hours after taking office, Lightfoot signed an executive order stripping aldermen of their sweeping authority over licensing and permitting in their wards. It gave city department heads 60 days to implement the changes.

With the July 19 deadline fast approaching, top mayoral aides held closed-door briefings Thursday to spell out for aldermen the specific powers they stand to lose.

It wasn't pretty.

In addition to trees, garbage carts, special event permits and Divvy stations, chief of policy Dan Lurie told angry aldermen they also would be stripped of authority over: large lots; landmarks; local tax-increment-financing projects; and grants tied to the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund bankrolled by contributions from downtown developers.

Aldermen would also lose authority over special service area appointments and budgets, affordable housing matters and demolition applications.

